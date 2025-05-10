‘Junie B. Jones’ coming to Eatonton Published 8:33 pm Saturday, May 10, 2025

EATONTON, Ga. — The Arts Barn and Plaza Arts Center are teaming up once again to bring another exciting theatrical production to the community, and this time it’s for the kids.

The debut of their new children’s theatre program will feature “Junie B. Jones The Musical,” based on the beloved book series by Barbara Park. This fun-filled musical takes audiences on a journey through the ups and downs of first-grade life, as seen through the eyes of the spirited and often hilarious Junie B. Jones.

Directed by the talented Lora Garcia-Carreras, with vocal direction by Ontario Williams, “Junie B. Jones The Musical” promises to be a heartwarming and energetic experience for all ages. The creative team behind the production includes associate director Henry Scott, with choreography crafted through a collaborative effort by Helen Garcia Carreras, Lora Garcia-Carreras, and Henry Scott. The cast, featuring local talent, will bring the memorable characters from Junie B.’s world to life with lively songs and dance numbers that are sure to entertain both children and adults alike.

In addition to public performances, hundreds of local students will have the opportunity to see the show, as “Junie B. Jones The Musical” will be performed at two area schools. Nearly 1,000 students will also take field trips to The Plaza to catch the show in person. A special treat for families attending the Saturday, May 17 performance: After the show, young fans will have the chance to meet the cast, take pictures, and enjoy a sweet sugar cookie snack. It’s a perfect way to celebrate live theatre and make lasting memories.

Public Performance Details

May 16 at 6:30 p.m.

May 17 at 11 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at plazacenter.org or by calling The Plaza Arts Center at 706-923-1655.