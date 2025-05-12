Reynolds Lake Oconee announces 4th Quarter 2024 Employee Awards Published 2:59 pm Monday, May 12, 2025

1 of 3

GREENSBORO, Ga. — Reynolds Lake Oconee is pleased to announce the recipients of its Quarterly Employee Awards for 2024.

Christine Plazola, Membership Manager, has been named Leader of the Quarter, Mike Vasilenko, Course Advisor, Golf Operations, Preserve, and Darrell Walters, Lead Forklift Operator, Linger Longer Marina, have been named Employees of the Quarter.

Plazola joined the Reynolds Lake Oconee team in March 2016 and has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and a deep understanding of the organization’s values.

When asked what she likes most about Reynolds, Plazola said, “Working for Reynolds has been the most rewarding experience of my professional career. I’ve been blown away by the support from our members, owners, and senior management to challenge the narrative of our offerings and operations; be it innovative and creative programming for the Club or streamlining processes to allow team members to create more bespoke experiences for our Members, their families, and guests. It is a collaborative and inclusive organizational culture that in turn evokes a sense of loyalty, pride and passion that is felt throughout the community.”

Her passion extends to her daily work, where she expresses her joy in that “Every day is different, our Members and team members are each exceptional and a pleasure to partner with, and I am inspired on a daily basis. Having the opportunity to create lasting relationships with our Members and being a small part of their life story is a privilege I am proud to be a part of.”

Before her tenure at Reynolds, Plazola built an impressive career in social work and hospitality, including roles in Catering and Events with Hilton hotels worldwide, the Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board, and the Greater Palm Springs Convention & Visitors Bureau. This diverse background has undoubtedly contributed to her exceptional interpersonal skills and her ability to connect with individuals on a personal level.

In her spare time, Plazola is passionate about rescuing animals, enjoys reading poolside on sunny days, playing golf, loves to travel and experience new places and cultures, is a lifelong alpine skier, and is up for any “live” event be it sports, music or theatre. Her commitment to the wider community is evident through her involvement as a board member at Festival Hall and her past service and volunteer work on the board of the Lake Oconee Humane Society. When asked about her inspiration for volunteer work, Plazola said, “I believe being part of a community means immersing yourself in it outside of work and friends and giving back wherever and however possible.”

Plazola holds a degree in psychology focusing on family studies and human development from the University of Arizona. She shares her life with her husband, Jason, and their two beloved LOHS rescue dogs, Oly and Maggie, whom she affectionately refers to as their “spoiled four-legged children.”

For over five years Mike Vasilenko’s dedication shines through in everything he does. He arrives early, stays late when needed, and consistently completes tasks without prompting. He proactively sets up his colleagues for success and approaches every interaction with a positive and supportive attitude. His manager noted that “Mike does everything he’s asked without blinking an eye and does it beyond the Reynolds standard. He is an essential part of our team.”

What truly sets him apart is the genuine care he has for each individual.

“The Members at Reynolds are the greatest community of people I have ever been associated with,” he shared. “For me, perhaps the most important is they have welcomed me into their community. To them, I’m not just a course advisor, I am Mike. They are inquisitive about me and my family, and genuinely care about our wellbeing. To a person, they are kind, caring, thoughtful, and unpretentious. They are full of life and live it to the fullest.”

His commitment to creating life as it ought to be for each member is remarkable. He understands the needs and desires of our community, whether related to the pace of play, communication, personal service, or daily interaction. Vasilenko’s ability to connect with people, is a testament to his genuine care and empathy.

With a background in psychology and extensive experience in human resources, he brings a unique and invaluable perspective to his role. His focus on organizational, leadership, and employee development translates into a positive and supportive work environment for everyone around him.

Beyond his professional contributions, his warm and genuine personality makes him a valuable team member. His love for his wife, Janice, his son Matthew, and his grandson Noah, and his joy in creating home-cooked meals for loved ones, speak to his caring and nurturing nature. Mike’s dedication, positive attitude, and unwavering commitment to excellence make him a true asset to Reynolds Lake Oconee.

Darrell Walters’ contributions have been remarkable throughout his 18-year tenure with Reynolds Lake Oconee. He has consistently demonstrated an exceptional commitment to Reynolds Lake Oconee, going above and beyond in his role and embodying the spirit of teamwork and dedication. He has exceeded expectations, taken the initiative to learn new tasks, and readily assisted in various areas of operation. His willingness to step up, without hesitation, sets a high standard for us all. He consistently goes the extra mile, proactively identifying opportunities to support the team and enhance our member and guest experiences.

He is also an extraordinary team player, always willing to lend a helping hand to his fellow team members, fostering a positive and collaborative work environment. His “can-do” attitude and willingness to assist wherever needed make him a true asset. His primary role at the Marina is characterized by his commitment to ensuring smooth operations and exceptional service.

He has also been instrumental in providing crucial support across various departments. He has gone above and beyond by volunteering his time to drive dinner shuttles to Great Waters, assisting in the store when a store clerk is needed, and helping with essential tasks such as setting up the rope to block off the Cove for the Fourth of July fireworks. His positive attitude, reliability, and willingness to help in any capacity significantly boost morale and inspire others to strive for excellence.

Before joining Reynolds Lake Oconee, he worked for the city of Madison. He began his journey with Reynolds in the golf course maintenance, and horticulture department, and has enjoyed watching the company grow and beautify the views on the property over the years. One of the aspects he cherishes most about his time here is the opportunity to work with so many great people, building lasting relationships with coworkers and members alike. Outside of work, he enjoys spending time with his family, Reagan, Tyler, Braxton, and pursuing his passion for fishing.