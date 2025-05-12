Robins Financial donates $24,000 to community Published 3:01 pm Monday, May 12, 2025

Robins Financial Credit Union recently made a generous donation of $24,000 to seven local nonprofit organizations throughout Baldwin and Putnam County during its April 30 grand opening celebration.

These charitable contributions were made in celebration of the opening of their 24th branch location — Sinclair — demonstrating the credit union’s ongoing commitment to making a positive impact in the communities it serves.

Five nonprofit organizations received $2,400 each to assist with initiatives that will help strengthen the community and surrounding areas. The recipients included Eatonton Veterans Thrift Store, Habitat for Humanity Putnam County, Putnam Christian Outreach, Putnam Reads and Ryan’s Gift. In addition, the Baldwin County Board of Education and Putnam County Board of Education each received $6,000, bringing the total community donation to $24,000.

“We are proud to be able to support each of these amazing organizations that work diligently to serve the needs of local residents,” said Christina O’Brien, president and CEO of Robins Financial Credit Union. “Opening our new Sinclair branch is about more than expanding access to convenient banking solutions; it’s also about strengthening our connection with the community.”

The new Sinclair branch represents an important milestone in the expansion efforts of Robins Financial. With a focus on providing personalized service and financial products, as well as a strong community presence, the branch will serve as a hub for both financial guidance and community engagement.

Kristi Tyson, branch manager of the Sinclair branch, shared her enthusiasm about the opportunity to serve the area.

“We are excited to continue to share our mission of being ‘Member Focused, Financial Partners, Community Proud’. My team and I look forward to building new relationships, strengthening our existing ones and serving this amazing community,” said Tyson.