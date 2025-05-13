Rotary Week 9 raffle winner

Published 3:03 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

By Natalie Linder

Pictured from left: Tom Cornelia, Rotarian, and Kim Buechler, prize winner. The prize sponsor was unavailable for the photo.  

Kim Beuchler won an RTIC Cooler and cash, a $450 value, sponsored by Lee and Cathy Rhodes, in the Rotary Week 9 raffle. The Rotary Club of Greene and Putnam Counties is a local service organization affiliated with the Rotary International organization. The Greene and Putnam Club supports many local projects, providing funding, leadership, and volunteers for charitable efforts. Funds raised by the Super Raffle provide the club with exceptional opportunities to positively impact a variety of local service projects. To learn more about the Greene and Putnam Club, comprised of local business and community leaders, please LIKE us on Facebook and visit www.GreenePutnamRotary.org.

More News

Robins Financial donates $24,000 to community

Reynolds Lake Oconee announces 4th Quarter 2024 Employee Awards

‘Junie B. Jones’ coming to Eatonton

Bogey and The Viceroy coming to The Plaza

Print Article