Rotary Week 9 raffle winner Published 3:03 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Kim Beuchler won an RTIC Cooler and cash, a $450 value, sponsored by Lee and Cathy Rhodes, in the Rotary Week 9 raffle. The Rotary Club of Greene and Putnam Counties is a local service organization affiliated with the Rotary International organization. The Greene and Putnam Club supports many local projects, providing funding, leadership, and volunteers for charitable efforts. Funds raised by the Super Raffle provide the club with exceptional opportunities to positively impact a variety of local service projects. To learn more about the Greene and Putnam Club, comprised of local business and community leaders, please LIKE us on Facebook and visit www.GreenePutnamRotary.org.