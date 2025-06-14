Summer Magic coming to downtown Greensboro Published 3:21 pm Saturday, June 14, 2025

Downtown Greensboro is about to sizzle with summer fun! With food trucks, live music, fireworks, and a little bit of magic, this season is shaping up to be one to remember.

Starting Monday, June 2, Munchies on Main is back and better than ever. Every Monday through July, enjoy lunch from a rotating lineup of food trucks and free kids’ activities from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Little ones can color with local police officers, cool off with firefighters during Fight Fires with Ice Pops, or experience Magic with Mark the Magic Man. Follow Downtown Greensboro GA on Facebook for weekly updates and surprises.

Get ready to dance under the stars at Moonlight on Main on Thursday, June 20. The talented Jarvis Wingfield and the Blaq Berry band will bring the groove, and wrap the night with a breathtaking fireworks display. It’s the perfect evening for families, friends and fun on Main Street — complete with food, music and memories in the making.

Then, prepare to be amazed at Magic Camp with Mark the Magic Man, happening July 8-10 at Festival Hall. Kids ages 7 and up will learn real magic tricks and perform for their families on July 10 at 11:30 a.m. And the fun doesn’t stop there — come back that night for Mark’s mind-blowing magic show at 7 p.m., featuring illusions, laughter and a grand water escape. Tickets for both the camp and the show are available now at FestivalHallGA.com — but don’t wait, they’ll disappear fast.

This summer, Greensboro is the go-to destination for small-town charm and big-time fun.