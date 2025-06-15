Rotary Club honors April 2025 Students-of-the-Month Published 3:23 pm Sunday, June 15, 2025

GREENSBORO, Ga. — The Rotary Club of Greene and Putnam Counties is pleased to announce the following Students-of-the-Month for April 2025: TréVeon Jackson (Greene County High School), Abbie Mixon (Gatewood), Ridge Sardella (Lake Oconee Academy), Ayla Phillips (NGA), and Sherry Huckaby (Putnam County High School).

TréVeon Jackson is a senior at Greene County High School and is the son of Skylar and Tashé Jackson. He is a dedicated student known for his positive outlook. He has successfully completed the Welding CTAE course and is currently finishing his final class in the Automotive CTAE program. He has been actively involved in various community initiatives, including My Father’s Kitchen, a canned food drive for the local food pantry, donations to Hurricane Helene victims, and participation in community Halloween festivals, among many others. He is truly a joy to be around, and all of his teachers would concur. He is caring, kind and respectful to everyone he meets. After high school, he has plans to attend North Georgia Technical College to pursue commercial truck driving. He is looking forward to traveling long distances and enjoying the different sites. Didi Davis is Jackson’s Greene County High School teacher of the month. She provided him with guidance throughout his high school years.

Abbie Mixon is a senior at Gatewood High School and is the daughter of Mike and Susan Mixon. She is a member of the National Honor Society, involved in Young Life, East Central chairperson for Anchor Club, One Act Play, on the Farmers & Merchants Bank Junior Board of Directors, secretary of her class, Gatewood Ambassador, and has participated in community service. Mixon has made highest honors throughout high school while being involved in competition cheer, sideline cheer, volleyball and track. Her favorite high school memory is winning the state championship in competition cheer, and she received the honor of making the All-Star Cheer team for 2024. In the afternoons and weekends, she works at Tanning Supreme at Lake Oconee. After high school, she plans to attend Georgia Southern University and major in biology. Beth Moss, her English teacher, is Mixon’s chosen Gatewood High School teacher of the month.

Ridge Sardella is a senior at Lake Oconee Academy. Ridge’s parents are Tony and Shelley Sardella and Ashley and Matt Fulton. A straight A student, Ridge is a member of the LOA Beta Club and an executive board member of the SGA. He also volunteers at Lake Oconee Church every other Sunday. His parents are who he respects the most, as they make him who he is. After high school, he plans to attend the University of Georgia to study engineering. Ridge selected Mandy Lipscomb as his teacher of the month.

Ayla Phillips has attended Nathanael Greene Academy since 2021. She is the daughter of Faith Wiggins and Scott Phillips. She is considering a career in psychology and is currently taking career academy classes at Greene County High School, along with dual enrollment classes at Athens Technical College this summer. She enjoys writing short stories, making jewelry, and spending time with her family and friends. She has won multiple awards at NGA, including being invited to the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards Camp. Melissa Demaray is her Nathanael Greene Academy teacher of the month.

Sherry Huckaby is a senior at Putnam County High School. Her parents are Nikki Huckaby and Matt Herring. An AP student, she is an editor of the yearbook and the senior intern for her guidance counselor. She enjoys reading, Photoshop and ceramics. After high school, she plans to attend Georgia Military College and pursue a degree in psychology. In 10 years, she will see herself as a therapist with a doctorate in psychology. Susan Arrington is her chosen Putnam County High School teacher of the month.

The Rotary Club of Greene and Putnam Counties is proud to honor the Rotary Students-of-the-Month. These exceptional students have demonstrated exemplary leadership, dedication to service, and a commitment to their communities that truly embody the spirit of Rotary. Their achievements and character are a reminder of the bright future ahead.