BBB Scam Alert: TikTok videos use sad stories in fake donation request Published 5:39 pm Friday, June 20, 2025

If you’ve spent any time on social media, you may have come across ads or videos selling merchandise that claim to support a charity or a local cause. Complete with older adults, adorable animals, touching music, and handmade products, these videos are part of a growing social media scam targeting animal lovers and kind-hearted donors.

How does the scam work? When scrolling on TikTok or another social media platform, you see a video showing an older adult asking for help. The video may say something along the lines of, “Please stay for 8 seconds to help my cat shelter from shutting down,” or “Please don’t scroll for 12 seconds to help my failing animal shelter.”

You continue watching the video, which shows cats or other animals in a shelter. The video captions say that the person is struggling to keep their animal shelter open, so they are making cat slippers to help fund it. You see shots of the person in a craft store, cutting fabric, and then showing the final slipper product.

In the video description, you see a link to donate to the cause. You will be directed to a website to make a purchase, where it is unclear if the money is going to a charity.

These social media videos may be AI-generated or may include stolen videos or images from other accounts.

BBB received the following report on BBB Scam Tracker from someone who experienced this scam:

TikTok videos on an account called FlappyBirdUS of a little old man and his wife who “make cat toys to support their failing cat shelter”… when you order the toy to support them nothing ever gets sent to you they just take your money… all the videos are fake, AI generated nonsense …selling cat toys in this case, cow slippers in another version”

BBB has tips to avoid donation scams:

Only do business with companies you know and trust. If you want to purchase a product or donate, do so through a reputable business or non-profit. If you want to buy something from a company you aren’t familiar with, do plenty of research first. Look up the company name, website, and contact information. Read reviews on BBB.org and do a general search with the company’s name and the word “scam.” Don’t skip this step, even if you’re excited about the product. It’s the best way to protect yourself from fraud and identity theft.

Don’t give in to videos that tug at your heartstrings. If you see one of these videos with kittens, puppies, or cows and want to make a purchase to support the cause, resist the urge to do so right away, even if the video relays a sense of urgency. Intimidation and sympathy tactics are often used by scammers and are a red flag.

Check to see if the charity is real on Give.org. For a charity to receive Accreditation, it must meet 20 Standards of Accountability covering everything from governance to fundraising. If the organization does not appear on Give.org, that does not mean it’s not a real charity, but it can be a warning that you need to do more investigation.

Give locally. Contact your local or state animal shelters or other agencies directly and ask how you can support them.

For more information, read BBB’s article, “Think twice before buying from these social media ads,” for more information on products that claim to support a charity.

—Kelvin Collins is president & CEO of the Better Business Bureau serving the Fall Line Corridor, serving 77 counties in East Alabama, West Georgia, Southwest Georgia, Central Georgia, East Georgia, and Western South Carolina. This tips column is provided through the local BBB and the International Association of Better Business Bureaus (IABBB). The Better Business Bureau sets standards for ethical business behavior, monitors compliance and helps consumers identify trustworthy businesses. Questions or complaints about a specific company or charity should be referred directly to the BBB at Phone: 1-800-763-4222, website: BBB.org or email: info@centralgeorgia.bbb.org