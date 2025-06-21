Chase Construction & Design brings personalized construction and eenovations to Georgia’s Lake Country Published 7:00 am Saturday, June 21, 2025

GREENSBORO, Ga. — John Chase, a seasoned home construction professional with over 20 years of industry experience, is proud to announce the launch of Chase Construction & Design (CCD), located in the heart of Georgia’s Lake Country. Known for his hands-on approach, transparent communication, and steadfast commitment to quality, John Chase is raising the bar for custom home construction and renovations in the region.

In addition, Chase has assembled a highly skilled team to ensure each project is completed professionally and to the highest standards of quality and precision. Project Manager Jeff Hall brings over 30 years of experience in project management. He is known for his meticulous attention to detail and strong collaborative approach that helps transform client visions into reality. Supporting the team, Executive Assistant Taylor Sturdivant oversees daily office operations, managing scheduling and communications to ensure seamless coordination.

With a reputation built on trust, craftsmanship, and client satisfaction, CCD specializes in creating custom homes that reflect each client’s unique lifestyle and vision, overseeing every project from planning to completion, ensuring clear communication, attention to detail, and no surprises along the way.

“I’m really proud of our team and the commitment we share in making the home-building experience the best it can be,” said Chase. “I understand that building a home is one of the most personal and significant investments someone can make, and that’s why we treat every project as if it were our own — delivering it on time, within budget, and tailored to the homeowner’s needs.”

CCD’s approach emphasizes accountability and integrity, with a proven track record of delivering homes that exceed expectations without exceeding costs or timelines. CCD is licensed and insured and is an active member of the Lake Oconee Area Builders Association. Prospective homeowners are invited to schedule a consultation and experience working with a builder who prioritizes their needs. To learn more about Chase Construction & Design or to schedule a complimentary consultation, visit ChaseConstructionGa.com.