Moonlight on Main returns June 20 Published 7:00 am Sunday, June 22, 2025

GREENSBORO, Ga. — Downtown Greensboro is gearing up for one of its most anticipated summer traditions as Moonlight on Main returns on Friday, June 20, beginning at 7 p.m. This free, family-friendly event promises an unforgettable evening of live music, delicious street food, local shopping, and a spectacular fireworks finale.

Taking the stage at 7 p.m. is Jarvis Wingfield and the BlaqBerry Band, known for their smooth blend of R&B, funk, and soulful sounds that will have the whole crowd dancing in the streets. As music fills the air, guests can explore a wide variety of food vendors offering favorites like tacos, crispy fried chicken, homemade ice cream, and refreshing ice pops — perfect for a warm summer evening.

Downtown shops will stay open late, giving guests the chance to enjoy extended hours and browse unique local finds. The entire community is invited to bring lawn chairs, enjoy a night under the stars, and take part in a celebration of music, food, and fellowship.

The night will end with a bang as fireworks light up the Greensboro sky, offering a picture-perfect close to a vibrant evening in the heart of downtown.

Moonlight on Main is free and open to the public, and all ages are welcome. Whether you’re a local or visiting for the night, this is your chance to experience the magic of summer in Downtown Greensboro.

For more information, follow Downtown Greensboro on Facebook.