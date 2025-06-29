Good Samaritan Hospital receives HEART Achiever Award Published 7:19 am Sunday, June 29, 2025

GREENSBORO, Ga. — St. Mary’s Good Samaritan Hospital has received the 2025 Georgia HEART Achiever Award for being a top performer in the Georgia HEART rural hospital tax credit program.

The award recognizes Good Samaritan’s commitment to community health and the state’s rural hospital tax credit program. Out of 58 qualifying hospitals in Georgia, Good Samaritan ranked No. 2 in progress toward the $4 million goal for calendar year 2024.

The Georgia HEART Rural Hospital Tax Credit program makes it possible for Georgia taxpayers, including businesses, to direct their state income taxes to a qualifying rural hospital. Each qualifying hospital can receive up to $4 million a year through the program. Georgia HEART administers the tax credit program and makes it easy for taxpayers to select and contribute to the hospital of their choice.

The award description states, “This year’s HEART Achiever Award honors a hospital that has set the standard — year after year — for what is possible through dedication and community engagement. Not only have they consistently raised significant funds under the HEART Program, but they also achieved impressive growth, increasing their overall contributions from year to year.”

“Georgia HEART contributions help us bring state-of-the-art technology and services to our community that typically are found only in much larger, more metropolitan communities,” said Bria Brown, Good Samaritan Hospital director of administrative operations. “As a result, everyone who lives, works or plays in our community can get more of the care they need without having to leave our community.”

Georgia taxpayers can support rural hospitals like Good Samaritan and St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital by redirecting their Georgia state income taxes through the Georgia HEART Program. Find more information at www.georgiaheart.org or contact Brown at Bria.Brown@stmarysgoodsam.org.