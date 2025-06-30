BBB: Online orders delayed by ‘tariffs’? It could be a scam Published 6:21 pm Monday, June 30, 2025

Ordering online has never been easier — and scammers know it. If you’ve shopped from a sponsored ad or unfamiliar website and were later told your package is stuck in customs due to tariffs, be cautious. Reports to BBB Scam Tracker show this excuse is increasingly being used by scammers to delay or ignore refund requests.

Imagine you see an ad online for something you want, and you proceed to the seller’s website. The site looks professional, the price seems reasonable, and checkout is quick and easy. But then, your order never arrives.

When you follow up with the seller, you might get vague, automated emails urging you to “be patient.” Then comes the explanation: your package is stuck due to tariffs, customs delays, or new international shipping regulations. In some cases, the company says you now owe additional money to release the package. Other times, they provide a tracking number showing the item was delivered — but to a completely different state.

One consumer reported to BBB Scam Tracker, “After 2 months of not receiving my product I have emailed this company multiple times and each time the reply is my package is stuck in customs due to… tariffs. I have requested a refund multiple times. I have no longer gotten any replies from this apparently fake company.”

Another consumer reported, “The Instagram ad from gotosleeps.com advertised a product that I purchased. A tracking number was provided by tracking-hub.com. The order never arrived… the email response has numerous grammatical errors and blamed ‘Trump Tariffs’ as to why the product is delayed.”

Common red flags

The seller blames tariffs or customs for excessive delays.

You’re asked to pay more money after placing your order.

Tracking numbers are fake or show delivery to the wrong location.

Customer service is unhelpful, scripted, or stops responding entirely.

How to shop with caution online and avoid scams

Look beyond the ad. Scammers can pay for sponsored ads on social media or search engines just like legitimate businesses. Always research a company first, especially if you haven’t heard of them. Learn more about avoiding sponsored ad scams on social media on BBB.org.

Check the reviews — all of them. Don’t rely only on what you see in the ad’s comment section. Look up the business name with words like “scam” or “complaint” and see what pops up.

Inspect the website carefully. Look for misspellings, poor grammar, or URLs that are suspicious. A site that looks polished can still be fake, especially if it is advertised through a sponsored social media post. Learn how to identify a fake website.

Use a credit card for online purchases. Credit cards often offer stronger fraud protection than debit cards or payment apps. If you don’t receive your product, you’re more likely to be able to dispute the charge successfully.

Avoid paying extra fees after checkout. Once you’ve completed a purchase, legitimate sellers won’t ask for additional shipping or customs payments. If they do, stop communication, contact your credit card provider, and report to BBB Scam Tracker.

Be suspicious of tariff-related excuses. U.S. consumers are not typically required to pay tariffs after placing an order. If a company says your package is stuck in customs or asks for additional payment due to tariffs, that’s a major red flag.

Save copies of order details. Keep screenshots of the ad, confirmation email, and tracking info in case you need to file a dispute with your credit card company or report the scam.

For more information

Read BBB’s tips for smart online shopping and learn how to tell if a sponsored ad is a scam or legitimate on BBB.org. If you think you’ve experienced an online shopping scam, report it to BBB Scam Tracker.

Kelvin Collins is president & CEO of the Better Business Bureau serving the Fall Line Corridor, serving 77 counties in East Alabama, West Georgia, Southwest Georgia, Central Georgia, East Georgia, and Western South Carolina. This tips column is provided through the local BBB and the International Association of Better Business Bureaus (IABBB). The Better Business Bureau sets standards for ethical business behavior, monitors compliance and helps consumers identify trustworthy businesses. Questions or complaints about a specific company or charity should be referred directly to the BBB at Phone: 1-800-763-4222, website: BBB.org or email: info@centralgeorgia.bbb.org