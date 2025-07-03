Greene Chamber holds ribbon cutting for Fireside Published 7:00 am Thursday, July 3, 2025

EATONTON, Ga. – On May 1, the Greene Chamber of Commerce proudly hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of the Fireside Showroom in Harmony Crossing.

The newly opened Fireside showroom invites the Lake Country community to explore a curated collection of high-end outdoor cooking products. From top-tier grills and pizza ovens to cast iron cookware, fine cutlery, gourmet seasonings, pizza dough, and salsas, Fireside offers everything needed to elevate your backyard culinary experience. Ribbon Cutting guests were treated to homemade pizzas and calzones cooked on-site and savory beef tips cooked with seasonings sold at the store.

Owner Greig McCully launched the original Fireside Kitchens & Grills in Augusta 15 years ago and has since earned a stellar reputation for quality and service. Having served Lake Country for 14 years, McCully has now expanded operations with a second showroom open to the public five days a week. His son, Hogan McCully, recently joined the family business, making the expansion possible. Many in the community may already recognize Fireside from their popular booth at The Big Event held every March. What sets Fireside apart is their commitment to ongoing service. In addition to sales, they offer professional servicing of grills after purchase — a rare offering in the industry.

The McCully family extends heartfelt thanks to their neighboring businesses for attending and supporting the ribbon cutting, including Two Rivers Nutrition, Christine’s Jewelers, Dalton Carpet One Home & Floor, BankSouth, ServPro, Camille’s, The Power of Touch Massage and Arbor Equities.

The Fireside showroom is located at 109 Harmony Crossing, Suite 4, Eatonton, and is open Tuesday to Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit www.firesidekitchens.com or call Greig McCully at 706-722-3939 or email greig@firesidekitchens.org.